Priyanka Chopra suffers from FOMO as her family hosts ‘Heads of State’ screening in India: ‘Miss you all’

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, 'Heads of State' is slated to hit Prime Video on July 2

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.06.25, 03:43 PM
Priyanka Chopra in ‘Heads of State’

Priyanka Chopra in ‘Heads of State’ File picture

Actress Priyanka Chopra suffered from FOMO as her family hosted a special screening of her upcoming film Heads of State in India, she said on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 42-year-old actress shared a picture of her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra, and sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya at the screening.

“When your family hosts a screening back home. FOMO. Miss you all,” she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka’s family was all smiles as they posed in front of a poster of the upcoming film, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka plays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who embarks on a mission to protect the US President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) while uncovering a global conspiracy in the action-thriller.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State also stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid. The film is written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query.

The film is slated to hit Prime Video on July 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

