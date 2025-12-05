Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2’ release postponed indefinitely due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming Telugu film Akhanda 2, which was scheduled to hit theatres today (December 5), has been indefinitely postponed, allegedly due to a legal battle between production banners Eros International Media Limited and 14 Reels Plus LLP.

14 Reels Plus LLP, which has bankrolled the film, said on Thursday that the release of the film was delayed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon,” reads the production banner’s post on X.

In another post, the makers attributed the delay to ‘technical issues beyond their control’. “#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today,” they wrote.

According to media reports, the film’s postponement followed a Madras High Court order, which put a stay on its screening due to an appeal filed by Eros International Media Limited against 14 Reels Entertainment over a previous arbitration decision that went in favour of Eros, entitling the company to nearly Rs 28 crore along with 14 per cent interest.

The court directed that Akhanda 2 cannot be released in theatres, on digital platforms, or through satellite broadcast until all the dues have been cleared by 14 Reels Entertainment.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam serves as a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The fantasy action film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Pragya Jaiswal, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film’s soundtrack is composed by Thaman S. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for Akhanda 2.