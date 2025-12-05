Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ registers decline in daily domestic collection

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein witnessed a dip in its daily collections at the domestic box office on Thursday, Day 7, as per latest trade reports.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romance drama earned Rs 5.8 crore nett in India on Thursday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The film opened to Rs 16 crore nett in India on 28 November.

Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 36 crore nett at the domestic box office over its first weekend, as per Sacnilk. The film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark globally.

Produced by T-Series and Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein follows the love story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti). It features Tota Roy Choudhury, Vineet Singh, Prakash Raj and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Manish Malhotra’s latest production venture Gustaakh Ishq, released on the same day as Tere Ishk Mein, minted Rs 1.67 crore nett in India after seven days of its theatrical run. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Among the older releases, Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur has so far earned Rs 17.84 crore nett in India since its 21 November release. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani-led Mastiii 4 earned Rs 14.89 crore nett in 14 days, as per Sacnilk.