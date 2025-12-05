Jonas Brothers to return as Connect 3 for ‘Camp Rock 3’; teaser out

The Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera are set to return for Camp Rock 3, which will release next year, streaming platform Disney+ announced on Friday.

The 42-second-long teaser shows Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reprising their roles as Shane, Nate and Jason Gray, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Music, friendship, memories,” Nick Jonas says in the teaser. “We’re back, exactly where we’re supposed to be,” Joe Jonas adds. Kevin Jonas replies, “Still no birdhouse.”

Camp Rock 3 revolves around Connect 3 (comprising the Jonas brothers) returning to Camp Rock, a summer music camp, for a major reunion tour. The trio is looking for the new breakout star. The upcoming instalment introduces new campers, including Sage (Segura), her easygoing brother Desi (Hudson Stone), Fletch (Malachi Barton), cello prodigy Rosie (Lumi Pollack), drummer Cliff (Casey Trotter), choreographer Callie (Brooklynn Pitts) and influencer Madison (Ava Jean).

Maria Canals-Barrera will reprise her role as Connie Torres in the upcoming musical.

“At Camp Rock, the Connect 3 are looking for a new opening act for their tour. Among campers like Sage, Desi, Rosie, and others, the competition to win the coveted spot sparks rivalries and romances as everyone fights to stand out,” reads the film’s official synopsis on IMDb.

The upcoming instalment is directed by Veronica Rodriguez. Eydie Faye serves as the screenwriter.

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, who starred in the first two Camp Rock films, will executive produce alongside the Jonas brothers, Tim Federle, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh.

The original Camp Rock film, which premiered on Disney Channel on 20 June, 2008, was directed by Matthew Diamond from a screenplay by Karin Gist, Regina Hicks, Julie Brown, and Paul Brown. A sequel to the musical, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, premiered on the channel on 3 September, 2010.