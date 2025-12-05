LOL alert: Vir Das to perform in Kolkata as part of ‘Sounds of India’ tour

International Emmy Award-winning comedian Vir Das will perform in Kolkata as part of his ‘Sounds of India’ tour, he said on Friday.

The dates for his shows in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata are yet to be announced. He will perform in Gujarat on 13 December (Vadodara) and 14 December (Surat).

The 46-year-old comedian-actor also announced an international tour, the ‘Hey Stranger 2026 World Tour’. Tickets for the 21 May Singapore show are available on Ticketmaster.

“Please remember Sounds of India and Hey Stranger are two different shows! I'm on stage for 100 minutes in both. Stranger will only tour the world. Sounds will only tour India. They swap in late 2027,” Das added.

Recently, the comedian announced that he will be directing the Aamir Khan-produced Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which will mark Imran Khan’s return to acting after 2015’s Katti Batti.

Das’s seventh collaboration with Netflix, Fool Volume, premiered on the streamer on 18 July. Additionally, Das debuted as an author last month with a memoir titled The Outsider: A Memoir For Misfits.

Vir Das has gained recognition not only for his stand-up comedy but also for his work in Bollywood, where he has starred in hits like Delhi Belly (2011), Go Goa Gone (2013) and Badmaash Company (2010).