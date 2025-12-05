‘Four More Shots Please!’ Season 4 to arrive on Prime Video this month

Season 4 of Four More Shots Please!, starring Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Kirti Kulhari, is set to arrive on Prime Video on 19 December, the streamer announced on Friday.

Sharing a poster from the series, the streamer wrote, “you’re invited to the OG gang’s meet up. #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Dec 19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features Maanvi, Bani, Sayani, and Kirti walking by the beach in stylish beachwear, enjoying each other’s company. Th text ‘Four More Shots Please!’ appears across the poster.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the fourth season of Four More Shots Please! is directed by Arunima Sharma.

The romantic comedy series follows the story of four female friends from different walks of life, who navigate love, career challenges, personal dreams and everyday challenges in contemporary India.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! also features Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, and Ankur Rathee.

Recently, Sayani Gupta announced on social media that she has wrapped up shooting for the fourth instalment of Four More Shots Please!.

The first season of Four More Shots Please! premiered in January 2019, followed by the second instalment in April 2020 and the third instalment in October 2022.