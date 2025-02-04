Makers drop ‘Nadaaniyan’ song ‘Ishq Mein’ BTS featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Dharmatic Entertainment has dropped behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of Nadaaniyan song Ishq Mein featuring debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan and actress Khushi Kapoor. Here’s a look.
Ibrahim, born to Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, is the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan. During a BTS moment, Ibrahim held Khushi’s hands and was all smiles.
The on-screen couple twinned in orange outfits and gazed into each other’s eyes.
Mahima Chaudhry and Suniel Shetty, who are reportedly set to portray Khushi’s on-screen parents, appear in one of the pictures.
Ibrahim posed for a picture with Jugal Hansraj and Dia Mirza, who will reportedly play his on-screen parents in the Netflix film.
Ibrahim has previously worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Khushi made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix musical film The Archies.
“One glimpse and we’re saying Tere ishq mein,” the makers wrote in the caption of the Instagram carousel.