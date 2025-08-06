foreign universities
Foreign Varsities From USA, UK, Australia Expand Footprint in India Amid Policy Reforms and Market Potential
Posted on 06 Aug 2025
15:21 PM
The University of Liverpool officially received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from UGC to establish its first Indian campus in Bengaluru. Founded in 1881, the University became the second UK-based institution—after the University of Southampton—to gain this approval. The Bengaluru campus is scheduled to commence academic operations in the 2026–2027 academic year. Initially, the uni will offer undergraduate programmes in Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, and Biomedical Sciences. Notably, the campus will also introduce a Game Design programme—marking a distinctive offering among UK university campuses in India. University of Liverpool, UK
The University of Southampton has become the first foreign institution to launch a fully operational campus in India under the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. Located in Gurugram, the new campus will offer globally recognised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that adhere to UK academic standards.Starting in 2025, the campus will offer undergraduate (BSc) programmes in Computer Science, Economics, Accounting & Finance, and Business Management. At the postgraduate level, students can enrol in MSc programmes in Finance and International Management. University of Southampton, UK
The University of Bristol, one of the UK’s leading institutions, has received formal approval from India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish its first international campus in Mumbai. Set to open by the summer of 2026, the new 'Enterprise Campus' will initially offer programmes in data science, economics, finance, immersive arts, and financial technology. The globally ranked university—currently placed 51st in the QS World University Rankings—also plans to expand into computer science, artificial intelligence, business, and management in subsequent phases University of Bristol, UK
The Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), a leading tech-focused university based in Chicago, will open its first international campus in Mumbai by 2026. Marking a milestone, it will be the first American university granted approval by India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer full-fledged degree programs in the country. The Mumbai campus will offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees in disciplines such as computer science, engineering, and business. Students will also benefit from Illinois Tech’s signature Elevate program, which integrates academics with hands-on experiences like internships, research, and global learning opportunities. Illinois Institute of Technology, USA
Founded in 1916, Victoria University is one of Australia's few dual-sector institutions offering both higher education and vocational (TAFE) programs. The University is set to establish its campus in Noida by 2027, offering a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs. The new campus will place strong emphasis on industry-aligned qualifications tailored to meet the demands of India’s fast-changing workforce landscape. Victoria University, Australia
Australia’s Deakin University has made history by becoming the first international university to open a teaching campus in India. The university's inaugural international branch campus is located at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Currently, the campus offers two postgraduate programmes—Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional). Applications are now open for the July 2026 intake Deakin University, Australia
Founded in 1964 and renowned for its applied research in smart cities, molecular sciences, and biotechnology, La Trobe University is set to open a campus in Bengaluru. According to university officials, the new campus will offer undergraduate programmes in Business (Finance, Marketing, Management), Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering), and Public Health. La Trobe University, Australia
Established in 1989, Western Sydney University (WSU) is a leading public research university with 13 campuses and over 49,000 students across Sydney. It is set to establish a new campus in Greater Noida, offering undergraduate degrees in Business Analytics and Business Marketing, along with postgraduate MBAs in Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Logistics & Supply Chain Management. Beyond academics, WSU has forged key partnerships in India, collaborating with the All India Institute of Ayurveda on research integrating Ayurveda and modern medicine, the Ministry of Jal Shakti on groundwater management, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on food security, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on neuromorphic engineering Western Sydney University, Australia
The University of Wollongong (UOW), a top-tier Australian university, has officially launched its India campus at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar. The campus offers flexible, stackable programs in emerging fields such as fintech foundations, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence/machine learning applications. Designed to cater to both recent graduates and working professionals, the courses aim to meet the evolving skill demands of the rapidly growing fintech industry. University of Wollongong, Australia
Last updated on 06 Aug 2025
15:29 PM
