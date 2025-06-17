Mutadons fly high and Spinosaurs pose threats in water in the latest trailer of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

A new trailer for the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth was dropped by the makers on Tuesday, offering a glimpse of new winged Mutadons and a deadly battle against the swimming Spinosaurs.

The one-minute-28-second-long trailer shows an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind. Led by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the team embarks on a secret mission to extract the DNA of the few remaining dinosaurs on Earth.

Filled with horror elements staple to the franchise, the trailer also provides the first-look of the winged Mutadons, that are a combination of a pterosaur and a Raptor, as described by writer David Koepp. Offering a nod to the iconic Raptor kitchen scene in Jurassic Park, a sequence in the trailer shows a girl cowering in fear inside a freezer as a clawed Mutadon inches in on her.

Another scene shows the team’s deadly fight against the Spinosaurs, depicting the most horrifying and animalistic side of the dinosaurs.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film.

A standalone sequel to Jurassic World: Dominion, Jurassic World Rebirth is the fourth instalment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh entry overall in the Jurassic Park saga. Rebirth is the first in the franchise not to feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who headlined the first three films in the series: Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

The ensemble cast also features Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, alongside Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda, who play Delgado’s children. Additional cast members include Ed Skrein, Philippine Velge, and Bechir Sylvain.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theatres on July 2.