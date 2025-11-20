T-Series announces release date for new romantic musical tentatively titled T-178

Production banner T-Series on Thursday announced the release date for its upcoming romantic musical drama T178.

The yet-untitled project will hit screens on 1 October next year, the banner said on X.

“T-Series announces release date for its upcoming romantic musical drama T178, arriving in cinemas on 1 October 2026,” reads the caption to the post.

Netizens were quick to react to the announcement, speculating if the romantic musical is an Anurag Basu directorial starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela.

T-Series has backed projects such as John Abraham’s The Diplomat and Nushrat Bharucha and Soha Ali Khan’s Chhorii 2 this year. Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 was also bankrolled by the production company.

Anurag Basu's latest romantic musical Metro...In Dino was produced by T-Series. The film earned Rs 53.37 crore nett in India during its theatrical run. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, Metro...In Dino is currently available to stream on Netflix.

T-Series's latest production venture De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh, is inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark in India. According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 47.84 crore nett in India since its release on 14 November.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein, set to hit theatres on 28 November, is also backed by T-Series.

The production banner’s 2026 slate includes projects like Border 2, Dhamaal 4 and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.