Discoveries: SVF Music ropes in 30 musicians to reimagine old Bengali songs

SVF Music has roped in 30 musicians to reimagine classic Bengali songs like Dekho Aaloy Aalo and Tomake Chhara as part of project Discoveries, an initiative aimed at giving a platform to emerging singers, the music label announced in a statement recently.

The 30 artists were shortlisted during a year-long collaboration with 100 musicians for the project.

“With this new initiative SVF Music combines the charm of timeless classics with modern creativity, setting a new standard for musical innovation. The project extended beyond revisiting musical gems; it became a transformative platform, inspiring and uplifting the next generation of creators. By providing a global stage for emerging voices, SVF Music reaffirmed its commitment to innovation, diversity, and shaping the future of music,” the company said in a statement.

The journey of Discoveries began with the release of three exclusive segments on December 23, 27, and 31 last year. Each segment introduced new renditions, reflecting the diverse range of interpretations from the featured artistes.

Among the songs that feature in this project are Shaaji Tramline, Dekho Aaloy Aalo, Ekela Mon, Tumi Brishti Hoye Namle and Tomake Chhara. All 30 tracks are now available for streaming on music platforms.

Here’s the list of singers who are part of this unique project by SVF Music: