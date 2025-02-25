Director Arati Kadav drops never-before-seen ‘Mrs.’ BTS on Sanya Malhotra’s 33rd birthday

Mrs. director Arati Kadav on Tuesday dropped behind-the-scenes pictures of Sanya Malhotra from the sets of the drama film to mark the actress’s 33rd birthday. Here’s a look.

A remake of the Malayalam drama film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), Mrs. follows Sanya’s trained dancer who struggles to fulfil her dreams of working as a dance instructor after she gets married into a conservative family. To celebrate Sanya’s birthday, Arati penned a heartfelt note about her experience of working with the actress.

“In the first meeting itself, she endeared herself so much to me that I really wanted to work with her - and learn and grow with her. She made me feel very comfortable in my skin, in being myself and then through her own dedication inspired me to excel. I have grown as a fan, everyday I have met her,” the director, also known for her films like Cargo (2019) and The Astronaut and His Parrot (2022), wrote in her note.

Sanya donned a light green salwar suit and looked out of the window wistfully in one of the photos. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja, Mrs. also stars Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh, Aparna Ghoshal, Mrinal Kulkarni and Nitya Moyal.

“This role was very tough, also for an actor who operates with so much empathy, and seeing her break and rebuild herself was something else,” Arati wrote alongside the pictures that feature the actress sporting various salwar suits she wore in the film.

Sanya lifted a barbell and beamed with joy in one of the pictures.

Sanya and Nishant, who play a married couple in Mrs, were engrossed in conversation on the sets of the film.

Arati and Sanya were all smiles as they posed for the lens.

“Like the final song, I have seen her rise like a phoenix from close quarters and working with her any day is like the best creative day of my life,” Arati said about Sanya.

Following the film’s world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2023, Sanya bagged the best actress award for her performance in Mrs. at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival.

Mrs. made its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India on November 22, 2024. It was also screened at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last year.

Concluding her note, Arati wished Sanya on her birthday, saying, “Happy Birthday, Sanya. Your victory in life feels deeply personal. Wish you the best always.”

Reacting to the post, Sanya commented, “I love you, Arati. This brought tears to my eyes. You’re so special and I feel incredibly blessed to have met you and worked with you. Truly life-changing.”

Mrs. premiered on ZEE5 on February 7.