MrBeast meets Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan in Riyadh, sparks buzz about collaboration

American YouTuber James Stephen Donaldson aka MrBeast recently met the three Khans of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan — at an event in Riyadh, shows a photo he shared on Friday.

The picture has taken the internet by storm, with fans speculating if they are collaborating on a project. Mr Beast’s Instagram Story also features a cryptic caption, “Hey India, should we all do something together.”

The photo was taken at The Joy Forum 2025, one of the world’s largest events dedicated to the entertainment industry, which kicked off at Boulevard City in Riyadh on Thursday.

The photo features MrBeast in a black shirt and matching trousers. While Shah Rukh sports a black suit in the picture, Aamir looks dapper in a black bandhgala. Salman, on the other hand, wore a grey suit at the event.

“Three superstars with Mr beast something is cooking,” wrote an X user. “What a Frame! Salman Khan,Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan with Mr.Beast at joy awards,” posted another. “What a beautiful picture it is... 3 Khan's in one picture with Mr. Beast at Joy Forum, Riyadh,” remarked a third.

MrBeast had visited India in November last year. He was joined by fellow YouTubers IShowSpeed, KSI and Logan Paul.

While MrBeast introduced his chocolate brand Feastables in India, Logan Paul and KSI launched their hydration brand Prime in the country.

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh were last seen together at the screening of Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. They also made cameo appearances in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, currently streaming on Netflix.