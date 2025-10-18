Sanya Malhotra and Diljit Dosanjh team up for new music video ‘Charmer’

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh are set to share the screen in the upcoming music video for Charmer, a track from Diljit’s recently released album Aura.

The audio version of Charmer, written and composed by Raj Ranjodh and produced by Avvy Sra, dropped last week, with the video scheduled to release on Monday.

On October 17, Dosanjh’s team unveiled a glimpse of the video on Instagram, giving fans a first look at the pair’s on-screen chemistry. In the clip, Sanya Malhotra is seen seated opposite Diljit Dosanjh under a warm golden hue, creating a romantic and dreamy atmosphere.

Sanya sports a slit black dress, while Diljit keeps it casual in a sleeveless shirt and loose white pants. The caption accompanying the post read, “AURA 💿 The Sexiest Album Of The Year. Next Video CHARMER 20 Oct. 2025. @sanyamalhotra_ Ji ne KINNI KINNI Te Baut Sona Dance Kita c.. Ek Official Video Tan Banndi c Ona Naal”.

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. She will next appear in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, co-starring Bobby Deol and Saba Azad. The film explores the aftermath of #MeToo allegations in contemporary India.

Diljit recently teamed up with Rishab Shetty for Kantara: Chapter 1 soundtrack.