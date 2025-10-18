‘Dangal’ actress Zaira Wasim ties the knot, shares pictures from her nikaah ceremony

Actress Zaira Wasim, who shot to fame for her performance in Aamir Khan’s 2016 film Dangal, has tied the knot, she announced on Saturday, sharing pictures from her nikaah ceremony.

“Qubool hai x3,” the actress, who stepped away from Bollywood in 2019 citing religious reasons, wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Zaira, however, has not revealed the identity of her husband.

Zaira shared two pictures to commemorate her special day. The first photo shows her gracefully signing her nikaah nama. Her hand is decorated with intricate mehendi designs and adorned with a statement emerald ring.

In the second image, Zaira and her husband are seen from behind, standing underneath the night sky as they gaze at the almost-full moon. While she dons a red dupatta with golden embroidery, her groom sports a cream-coloured sherwani with a matching stole.

Zaira shot to fame at the age of 16 with Dangal, in which she played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat, portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress that year.

Zaira also earned plaudits for her performance n Aamir’s next film Secret Superstar in 2017.

However, in 2019, Zaira announced that she was quitting Bollywood, saying that acting was not supported by her religious faith. “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan,” she wrote back then.

She further explained that the film industry “interfered with her relationship with religion”, making it imperative on her to step away from the limelight.

After quitting the entertainment industry, Zaira has kept a low profile, occasionally sharing motivational posts about faith and spirituality on social media.