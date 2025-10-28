‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’: Motion poster out for Jeet’s new film

Tollywood actor Jeet unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat on Tuesday. Directed by Pathikrrit Basu, the mahurat of the period drama was held in Kolkata last week.

Written by Aritra Banerjee, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is a biographical film based on the life of Bengali freedom fighter Ananta Singh. The narrative traces the journey of a mysterious, highly skilled man whose identity shifts in the public eye between that of a revolutionary and a robber.

The motion poster shows various news clippings about Ananta Singh.

“As long as humanity is alive, revolution will live on. He who is endless, is Ananta. @nandy_movies and @JeetzFilmworks present "Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat,” Jeet wrote in his caption.

Told through a series of flashbacks, the film retraces Ananta’s past as a freedom fighter mentored by Surya Sen. In the years after Independence, disheartened by rampant corruption and the oppression of ordinary people, he began targeting banks and influential figures to use the stolen wealth to help the poor.

Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat will hit screens next year.The film is presented by Nandy Movies and Jeetz Filmworkz.

Jeet last starred in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, created by Neeraj Pandey.