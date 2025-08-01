Samay Raina announces India tour months after ‘India's Got Latent’ row, Kolkata shows in September

Months after the controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina is gearing up for a comeback with a nationwide tour titled Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Samay revealed that this is his first India tour since the backlash against India’s Got Latent is set to begin on August 15 in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India tour live now on @bookmyshowin,” he wrote.

The tour will kick off with three back-to-back shows in Bengaluru from August 15 to 17. It will then move to Hyderabad for performances on August 23 and 24, followed by a show in Mumbai on August 30.

In September, Samay will head to Kolkata for two shows on the 6th and 7th, and to Chennai on September 19 and 20. He will perform in Pune from September 26 to 28 before concluding the tour in Delhi with three back-to-back shows on October 3, 4, and 5.

The upcoming India tour follows his recently concluded global tour, which took him across Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. That tour began in Koln on June 5 and wrapped up in Sydney on July 20.

Samay had come under scrutiny earlier this year when his YouTube comedy show faced flak for obscene content and sexually explicit jokes. The controversy reached a boiling point when a joke by Ranveer Allahbadia on the show was deemed insensitive by many viewers. The clip quickly went viral, sparking widespread backlash and intense criticism on social media.

FIRs were lodged against Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, among others.