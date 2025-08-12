‘Loving it’: Monica Bellucci praises Pooja Hegde’s performance in ‘Coolie’ song ‘Monica’

Italian actress Monica Bellucci has praised Pooja Hegde for her performance in the latest Coolie song Monica, a nod to Bellucci.

Sung by Suhashini and Anirudh Ravichander, the dance number was dropped on July 11.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Pooja learnt that Bellucci had not only watched her song from Coolie but also enjoyed it thoroughly. The interviewer mentioned that the upbeat track had been shared with the iconic actress, who said she was ‘loving it’.

Set in a port area, the three-minute-34-second song features Pooja shaking a leg along with background dancers atop a cargo ship.

Fans also couldn’t stop raving about Malayalam actor-director Soubin Shahir’s appearance with Hegde, with many praising how the Kumbalangi Nights star set the dance floor ablaze with his enthusiasm.

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. It also stars Aamir Khan in a pivotal role.

Coolie, which will hit theatres on August 14, is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.