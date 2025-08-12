MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 August 2025

‘Loving it’: Monica Bellucci praises Pooja Hegde’s performance in ‘Coolie’ song ‘Monica’

Starring Rajnikanth in the lead role, the upcoming actioner is set to hit theatres on August 14

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.08.25, 12:19 PM
(left to right) Monica Bellucci, Pooja Hegde in ‘Coolie’ song ‘Monica’

(left to right) Monica Bellucci, Pooja Hegde in ‘Coolie’ song ‘Monica’ Instagram, YouTube

Italian actress Monica Bellucci has praised Pooja Hegde for her performance in the latest Coolie song Monica, a nod to Bellucci.

Sung by Suhashini and Anirudh Ravichander, the dance number was dropped on July 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Pooja learnt that Bellucci had not only watched her song from Coolie but also enjoyed it thoroughly. The interviewer mentioned that the upbeat track had been shared with the iconic actress, who said she was ‘loving it’.

Set in a port area, the three-minute-34-second song features Pooja shaking a leg along with background dancers atop a cargo ship.

Fans also couldn’t stop raving about Malayalam actor-director Soubin Shahir’s appearance with Hegde, with many praising how the Kumbalangi Nights star set the dance floor ablaze with his enthusiasm.

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. It also stars Aamir Khan in a pivotal role.

Coolie, which will hit theatres on August 14, is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.

RELATED TOPICS

Coolie Rajinikanth Pooja Hegde Monica
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Blanket removals cruel, shortsighted’: Rahul Gandhi bats for stray dogs amid battle against EC

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale writes to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, seeks stay, review by larger bench as Supreme Court order on street dogs of national capital sparks outrage, debate
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum listens in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

US tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports have dealt big blow to Moscow’s economy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT