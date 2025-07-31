Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer ‘Saiyaara’ records lowest collection on second Wednesday

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has seen a drop in its daily box office collection, recording its lowest number on July 30, as per trade reports.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 7.25 crore on its second Wednesday running in the theatres as per early estimates. The total earning of the film now stands at Rs 273.50 crore.

Saiyaara movie opened in Indian theatres on July 18 with a collection of Rs 83.25 crore nett in the opening weekend. The film raked in an additional Rs 90 crore nett in the weekdays, taking the Week 1 collections to Rs 172.25 crore nett.

Saiyaara began its second week in theatres with a Rs 18 crore nett haul on Friday, followed by Rs 26.5 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 30 crore nett on Sunday.

The collections dropped to Rs 9.25 crore nett on the second Monday and rose marginally to Rs 9.50 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 266 crore nett.

The film has crossed the Rs 400-crore mark at the worldwide box office, according to Yash Raj Films.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.