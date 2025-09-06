Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’ is a heartwarming watch despite a plot that’s stretched thin

Sathyan Anthikad is a filmmaker who is known for sticking to familiar themes, tried-and-tested formulas, and narratives that dwell on human relationships and life’s quieter lessons. His latest directorial Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, continues this legacy with a few contemporary tweaks. Here are six reasons why this film is worth a watch, despite a plot that’s stretched thin.

A heartwarming plot

The plot of Hridayapoorvam is nowhere close to the novel. A heart transplant recipient forming a bond with the donor’s family — it’s been done before, across industries. But the film makes it work by refusing to engage in melodrama. There are no convoluted twists. Instead we see Mohanlal’s Sandeep becoming a more evolved person, healing wounds not just in his body but in relationships.

Formulaic but fun

You could argue that Sathyan Anthikad has been playing it safe for decades. And you wouldn’t be wrong. But what’s remarkable is how he keeps making the same kind of film feel new without compromising on his core values. In Hridayapoorvam, he’s back with a heartwarming tale replete with small-town humour and moral takeaway, without sounding preachy.

Rooted yet modern

Sathyan Anthikad embraces today’s digital culture by weaving in modern lingo and internet humour into the screenplay. This integration is fully organic and not forced. The film reaches out to younger audiences without compromising its old-school sensibility.

Mohanlal’s towing presence

Mohanlal is effusive in the role of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a prickly hotel owner who slowly opens up to understanding the emotions of people around him. There’s no grand arc or tragic backstory, just small moments of self-discovery. He balances humour and introspective emotions in his performance, making Sandeep very relatable.

A supporting cast that shines

Malavika Mohanan, as the donor’s daughter, starts off uneven but settles into the role as the story progresses. Sangeeth Prathap, who plays Jerry — Sandeep’s young nurse — adds the comic touch to the story. His irreverent observations about marriage, career, and societal pressure take weight off the story’s emotional stakes. Siddique wins hearts as Sandeep’s scheming brother-in-law. Even Sangita Madhavan Nair’s small turn as the widow of Sandeep’s donor is impressive.

Right dosage of humour

One of the film’s biggest strengths is its humour, especially the chemistry between Mohanlal’s Sandeep and Sangeeth Prathap’s Jerry, his nurse. Jerry’s self-aware, Gen Z sensibility balances the narrative when the film veers into 'boomer' territory. The lighter moments never feel like narrative breaks or slapstick. They arise from the characters’ quirks and vulnerabilities, making the film’s warmth all the more enjoyable.