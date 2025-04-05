Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time

Mohanlal's high-octane action thriller L2: Empuraan has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, racing past last year’s cult hit Manjummel Boys in just nine days of its theatrical run.

The sequel to the 2019 political action drama Lucifer, Empuraan grossed an astounding Rs 241.50 crore worldwide by its second Friday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The film’s collection includes Rs 106.50 crore gross from the domestic market alone, Sacnilk reported. This puts it ahead of Manjummel Boys, which has a lifetime collection of Rs 241 crore gross.

“#L2E #Empuraan now reigns as the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema history. The new industry benchmark. This moment belongs not just to us but to every heartbeat that echoed in theatres, to every cheer, every tear, to you. Running successfully in theatres near you,” Mohanlal wrote on X.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and backed by Aashirvad Cinemas in collaboration with Sree Gokulam Movies, Empuraan continues the saga of Mohanlal’s charismatic anti-hero Khureshi-Ab’raam. The ensemble cast includes Prithviraj himself, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles.

Empuraan is currently the third biggest Malayalam grosser within India — trailing behind 2018 (Rs 110.50 crore nett) and Aadujeevitham (Rs 167.50 crore nett). It is the highest grossing film overseas, with an international collection of Rs 135 crore gross.

Globally, Empuraan now ranks as the third highest grosser of the year across Indian cinema, just behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Rs 255 crore gross) and Chhaava (which earned over Rs 800 crore gross). With its current momentum, Empuraan is poised to surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunam and claim the number two spot as early as tomorrow, Sacnilk reported.