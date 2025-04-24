‘L2: Empuraan’ out on OTT; here’s how you can stream the Mohanlal-starrer

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan is now streaming on JioHotstar, 29 days after the Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed political action drama hit theatres. Produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film is available to stream in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Featuring Mohanlal in his iconic role as Khureshi-Ab’raam, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles.

During its theatrical run, L2: Empuraan emerged as the first Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 300-crore mark globally, raking in an impressive Rs 325 crore. The film has made Rs 265 crore gross worldwide from theatrical collections alone, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

However, Empuraan’s journey to success was not without turbulence. The film sparked a major controversy on social media over its alleged portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, leading to a heated public debate. In response to the backlash, the filmmakers removed 17 scenes.