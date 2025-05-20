‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ earns twice as much as ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ on first Monday in India

Tom Cruise’s latest action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned nearly twice as much as the Richard Harmon-starrer Final Destination: Bloodlines on its first Monday in Indian theatres, as per latest trade reports.

While Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning raked in Rs 5.20 crore nett in India on its first Monday, Final Destination: Bloodlines earned Rs 2.55 crore nett on the day, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in Indian theatres on May 17, a week before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1. At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, the film’s total earnings in India stood at Rs 38.70 crore nett.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is Cruise’s eighth outing as spy Ethan Hunt.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the action thriller also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny and Holt McCallany in key roles.

Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt round off the cast of the film, which recently received a five-minute standing at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in Southern France.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which hit theatres on May 16, has so far amassed Rs 25 crore nett in India.

Backed by Warner Bros., Final Destination: Bloodlines also stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger.