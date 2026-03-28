‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ star Lee Sang-bo dies at 44, nearly four years after being acquitted of drug case

South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo, who is known for his works in shows like Secretly Greatly, was found dead at his residence in Pyeongtaek on Thursday. He was 44 years old.

According to the police of Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province, Sang-ho’s body was discovered by his family members around 12.40pm KST.

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Though the police officials have detected no foul play, an investigation is still underway, and further information regarding the actor’s death is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

Following the actor’s death, his talent agency Korea Management Group (KMG) has issued an official statement, which states, “Hello, this is KMG. We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang Bo. At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death.”

The statement reveals that a funeral service will be held at 10:30am on March 29 (KST) at Jungang Funeral Home in Pyeongtaek.

The statement further reads, “For the privacy and protection of his family, we kindly ask that the media and public refrain from coverage and visits, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you.”

Lee Sang-bo’s untimely death yet again brought back everyone’s attention to a 2022 drug controversy involving the actor, which halted his career for a while back then.

He was investigated for suspected drug use after being seen ‘behaving unsteadily in public’, which grabbed attention and resulted in a brief detention. However, subsequent tests by the National Forensic Service showed no evidence of drugs in his system.

It was later clarified that his condition stemmed from prescribed medications, such as antidepressants and tranquillisers, that he had been taking after a personal loss. The case was ultimately closed, clearing him of all charges.

Born in 1981, Lee Sang-bo made his big screen debut with the 2006 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo.

Over the years, he starred in several major titles like Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo, and The Elegant Empire.