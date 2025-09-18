Box office update: ‘Mirai’, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ witness dip in daily collections

Telugu star Teja Sajja’s fantasy drama Mirai witnessed a dip in its daily collections on Wednesday in India, as per latest trade reports.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the actioner earned Rs 4.75 crore on Wednesday, as per industry data tracker Sacnilk. The film opened to Rs 13 crore nett in India, and went on to earn Rs 31.60 crore nett during the opening weekend.

Released on September 12, Mirai has so far earned Rs 62.86 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

Mirai features Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in key roles. The film revolves around a warrior entrusted with the task of protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the power to transform mortals into deities.

Mirai has already crossed Rs 100 crore nett worldwide.

Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites also witnessed a drop in its daily collections, earning Rs 0.82 crore nett on Wednesday. The Michael Chaves directorial has so far earned Rs 78.47 crore nett in India since its September 5 release, according to Sacnilk.

Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the film has earned over USD 395 million globally, as per latest trade reports.

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, which hit theatres on the same day as Last Rites, has so far earned Rs 52.33 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. The actioner also stars Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles.