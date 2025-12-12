‘Supergirl’ teaser: Milly Alcock plays a superhero with a drinking problem

Warner Bros. on Thursday unveiled the first teaser of its upcoming feature Supergirl, led by Milly Alcock. A sequel to James Gunn’s Superman, the DC superhero film is slated for a 26 June, 2026 theatrical release.

The teaser opens with Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl drinking alone on her birthday and declaring, “23 will be the best year yet”. The scene then shifts to action sequences featuring Supergirl using heat vision, displaying enhanced strength, and flying into space.

She also distinguishes herself from Superman. “He sees the good in everyone – and I see the truth,” Alcock’s character says.

The studio showcased the teaser to journalists and influencers at an event at a Lower East Side hotel in New York. The venue was lit in blue and red neon, reflecting the film’s palette, USA Today reported.

DC Studios chief James Gunn introduced the footage along with Alcock and director Craig Gillespie.

Alcock, who viewed the teaser for the first time at the preview, described the experience as “crazy”, adding that it was “really surreal seeing everyone’s work come together.”

Gillespie said the film explores a more troubled version of the character. “She's got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different than where Superman is in his life,” he said.

Gunn said the film is designed to break away from traditional female superhero portrayals. “So many times, female superheroes are so perfect, and she's not that at all. She's very imperfect, which male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while,” he said.

Gunn added that he first noticed Alcock in HBO’s House of the Dragon.