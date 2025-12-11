Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ set to cross Rs 200-crore mark in India as it enters Week 2

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is inching towards the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office after a six-day run in theatres, according to trade figures the makers shared on Thursday.

The spy thriller collected Rs 28.60 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.10 crore nett on the second day. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore nett.

The collections dropped to Rs 24.30 crore nett on Monday, and marginally improved to Rs 28.60 crore nett on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the daily haul increased slightly to Rs 29.20 crore nett, taking the total domestic haul to Rs 188.60 crore nett.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had an overall occupancy of 37.58 per cent on Tuesday, as per industry data tracking portal Sacnilk.

The morning shows clocked 17.73 per cent footfall, which increased to 31.16 per cent for afternoon shows. The evenings shows registered 42.04 per cent occupancy, before peaking at 59.37 per cent for night shows.

“Wednesday witnessed pure wrath,” the official X handle of JioStudios posted.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the global box office on Day 13. The romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai has earned Rs 152.01 crore gross worldwide so far.