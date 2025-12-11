Shahid Kapoor’s next film with Vishal Bhardwaj is a ‘love story with a lot of action’

Actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film with his Kaminey director Vishaal Bhardwaj is a ‘love story with a lot of action’, he said on Thursday.

The film is titled O’ Romeo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There might be a Juliet in it,” said Shahid in a video.

The 44-year-old actor reflected on working with Bhardwaj. “It’s my fourth collaboration with probably the most prolific filmmaker that I have worked with,” he said.

Set to hit theatres on 14 February, the film stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal in key roles and will also feature Disha Patani in a special appearance.

Bhardwaj and Shahid have previously collaborated on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). O’ Romeo marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid.

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva, where he shared the screen with Pooja Hegde. He will be starring alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming sequel of Cocktail.

Bhardwaj’s last big screen release was 2023’s Khufiya, a spy thriller starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.