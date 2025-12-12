Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine sets off on a new mission in ‘The Night Manager’ S2 trailer

The Night Manager is set to return on air after a gap of 10 years, with Prime Video releasing the official trailer on Thursday ahead of the show’s 11 January, 2026 premiere.

The first three episodes will be released on the premiere date, followed by weekly episodes every Sunday until 1 February, when the sixth and final episode is scheduled to arrive.

Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine, with the trailer indicating that Season 1 antagonist Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) is dead.

"The past is a deadly weapon," Prime Video wrote alongside the two-minute-long trailer.

Season 1 of the series, which aired in 2016, traced Pine’s journey from a Cairo hotel manager to an undercover operative targeting an arms trafficking network.

In the upcoming season, Pine is living under the alias Alex Goodwin, working as a low-level MI6 officer running a surveillance unit in London. His quiet life is disrupted when he spots an old mercenary linked to Roper, prompting a chain of events that places him in the path of Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

Pine’s pursuit leads him to Colombia, where he meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), who assists him in entering Teddy’s organisation, which is involved in arms deals and the training of a guerrilla force.

Pine faces a series of threats as he attempts to uncover a conspiracy aimed at destabilising the country.

Apart from Hiddleston, returning actors include Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

New cast members include Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil and Hayley Squires as Sally.