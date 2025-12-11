Shantanu Maheshwari grooves to EXO song ‘First Snow’ with Henny at Seoul event

Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari on Wednesday grooved to the beats of boy band EXO’s First Snow song with K-pop idol Henny during a promotional event for his film Love in Vietnam in Seoul, Korea.

Also starring Avneet Kaur, the film hit Indian theatres on 12 September and Korean theatres on 8 December.

In the video Henny shared, Shantanu is seen seamlessly matching steps with her.

While Shantanu donned an all-black ensemble, Henny looked chic in a blue shirt paired with a black waist coat and white mini-skirt.

“It was nice to meet you @shantanu.maheshwari. It was a good time ‘Love in Vietnam‘ 최고,” Henny wrote on Instagram.

Written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film also features Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. Love in Vietnam marks the first feature collaboration between stakeholders from India and Vietnam.

The film is based on Sabahattin Ali’s 1943 novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, which tells the story of Raif, a man living a purposeless life until he meets a woman named Maria Puder.

Love in Vietnam is produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali and Abhishek Ankur. Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and Samten Hills serve as co-producers, while Vikas Sharma is the associate producer.

Shantanu was last seen in Pratim D. Gupta’s Chaalchitro — The Frame Fatale, which marked his Bengali cinema debut.

Avneet last appeared in Ishrat R. Khan’s Luv Ki Arrange Marriage alongside Sunny Singh.

Kha Ngan, on the other hand, is known for films like Furie (2019), 100 Days of Sunshine (2018), The Vietnamese Bride (2018) and Sam Hoi (2021).