MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 December 2025

Shantanu Maheshwari grooves to EXO song ‘First Snow’ with Henny at Seoul event

Written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, his film ‘Love in Vietnam’, also starring Avneet Kaur, is currently running in Korean cinemas

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.12.25, 05:21 PM
(left to right) Henny, Shantanu Maheshwari

(left to right) Henny, Shantanu Maheshwari Instagram

Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari on Wednesday grooved to the beats of boy band EXO’s First Snow song with K-pop idol Henny during a promotional event for his film Love in Vietnam in Seoul, Korea.

Also starring Avneet Kaur, the film hit Indian theatres on 12 September and Korean theatres on 8 December.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video Henny shared, Shantanu is seen seamlessly matching steps with her.

While Shantanu donned an all-black ensemble, Henny looked chic in a blue shirt paired with a black waist coat and white mini-skirt.

“It was nice to meet you @shantanu.maheshwari. It was a good time ‘Love in Vietnam‘ 최고,” Henny wrote on Instagram.

Written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film also features Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. Love in Vietnam marks the first feature collaboration between stakeholders from India and Vietnam.

The film is based on Sabahattin Ali’s 1943 novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, which tells the story of Raif, a man living a purposeless life until he meets a woman named Maria Puder.

Love in Vietnam is produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali and Abhishek Ankur. Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and Samten Hills serve as co-producers, while Vikas Sharma is the associate producer.

Shantanu was last seen in Pratim D. Gupta’s Chaalchitro — The Frame Fatale, which marked his Bengali cinema debut.

Avneet last appeared in Ishrat R. Khan’s Luv Ki Arrange Marriage alongside Sunny Singh.

Kha Ngan, on the other hand, is known for films like Furie (2019), 100 Days of Sunshine (2018), The Vietnamese Bride (2018) and Sam Hoi (2021).

RELATED TOPICS

Love In Vietnam First Snow Shantanu Maheshwari
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court gives Umar Khalid interim bail in riots conspiracy case for sister’s wedding

The Judge set the bail on the conditions that he will not use social media and will meet only his family members, relatives and friends
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

India's home minister is dangerous. In his one eye, you see Duryodhan, and in other, Dushasan

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT