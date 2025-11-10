MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Channelled my inner Tom Cruise’: Millie Bobby Brown on playing Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ S5

The first four episodes of the popular Duffer brothers-created sci-fi series will premiere on Netflix on 27 November

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.11.25, 12:42 PM
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 YouTube

Stranger Things Season 5 made lead actress Millie Bobby Brown “channel her inner Tom Cruise”, she said at an event on Saturday.

According to US-based entertainment magazine The Hollywood Reporter, Brown said, “It was really fun, I definitely channelled my inner Tom Cruise...I feel like Volume One of Season 5 only touches on what she’s been training for, and I’m really excited for everyone to see what that leads to.”

Brown, who plays the role of telepathic Eleven in the popular Netflix sci-fi show, was joined by her co-stars Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Jamie Campbell Bower, creators Ross and Matt Duffer and executive producer Shawn Levy for a conversation at For Your Consideration event on 8 November.

She said the final instalment of Stranger Things throws light on Eleven’s psychic powers as well as her physical abilities.

“It was really exciting to be more of a resource this season, not just because of her powers but also her physical training and attributes that she’s put herself through,” shared the 21-year-old actress.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven defeating several humanoid monsters and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension called the Upside Down, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

The cast of Season 5 also includes Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will release on 27 November, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on 26 December. The finale will drop on New Year.

