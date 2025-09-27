Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle begin shooting for Netflix romcom ‘Just Picture It’

Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle have begun shooting for their upcoming romcom film Just Picture It, Netflix announced on Friday alongside a teaser featuring the two actors on set.

“Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle star in JUST PICTURE IT. Now in production,” reads the caption of the goofy video shared on X.

Directed by Lee Toland Krieger (You, Dead Boy Detectives) and written by Jesse Lasky, the film follows two college students who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future — featuring them as a happily married couple with kids.

Just Picture It also stars Amrit Kaur, Julian Dennison, Anthony Keyvan, Ben Jackson Walker, Brec Bassinger, Idina Menzel, and Margo Martindale.

Just Picture It marks Brown’s first romantic comedy, for which she has been involved from its very inception. She recently wrapped production on Enola Holmes 3, in which she stars as the bright young detective and executive produced for PCMA Productions.

Brown is also awaiting the release of the final season of Stranger Things. The first four episodes of the upcoming season will drop on Netflix on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.

Producers for Just Picture It include Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for RK Films and Millie Bobby Brown and Robert Brown for PCMA Productions; Alyssa Altman for RK Films, Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Roberts for PCMA Productions, and David Kern will executive produce.