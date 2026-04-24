‘Michael’: Longtime fans defend biopic on pop legend, say critics ‘missed the intent’

Antoine Fuqua’s latest directorial, a biopic on Michael Jackson, opened to negative reviews from critics and media portals on April 24.

However, longtime fans of the pop legend came out in support of the film on social media, arguing that the film was set to focus on how he became the King of Pop, without a dive into the controversies he was embroiled in his later life.

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A viewer on X argued that the criticism by media portals “misses the intent” behind the film. “Watched #Michael last night, and I think some of the criticism misses the film intent.…its like expecting a complete life story within a 2hr runtime feels misplaced…yeah people he is Michael Jackson, his story cant be contained in a single film especially when the film clearly ends with “his story continues,” signaling a broader narrative beyond this chapter,” he wrote.

Further elaborating on how Jackson’s story might continue in a potential sequel as it ends with a tagline ‘his story continues’, the X user added, “It wonders me how many didn't get this…what the film chooses to focus on his childhood and abusive upbringing is not a minor detail but a defining foundation of who he becomes…instead of treating it as an incomplete biopic it makes more sense to view it as a selective character study on a part…isnt that something worth talking about?”

“We are all used to seeing drastic dramatic arcs in biopics but here there's a deeper emotional arc, and anyone paying attention will understand it…and it still amazes me how people didn't understand the line, ‘His story will continue’,” he concluded.

Slamming the critics and the media, a X user wrote, “This movie was 10/10! Them mfs are just trynna be different, you already know it’s coming.”

“Saw the Michael movie tonight and it was GREAT. Perfect? No.. but extremely entertaining, his nephew killed it and I'm seeing it again,” another X user tweeted.

“Don't believe in any negative reviews. Just go and enjoy pure soul MJJ's little part of journey,” came another post on X.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a social media user wrote, “Multiple critics are giving the Michael movie bad reviews because the movie stops in the late 80s and doesn’t cover the abuse allegations. Their ratings have nothing to do with the quality of the film as presented.”

“The critics reviews is basically ‘hey we want to see the allegations’ when the film main goal is to fit the 1st half of Michael’s life,” wrote another fan.

The Michael movie offers a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry. The trailer of the film showcases moments from Jackson’s life when he started out in the music industry, particularly highlighting his time with Jackson 5, the group he was part of with his brothers. His experience with the band was rooted in extreme discipline and pressure that arose from familial expectations, particularly from his father (played by Colman Dolmango).

Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco). Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) also feature in the film.

Michael is produced by Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody) for his company GK Films, John Branca (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40).