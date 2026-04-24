Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ grosses Rs 100 crore in India, eyes Rs 150-crore mark globally

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is inching towards the Rs 150-crore mark at the global box office and has grossed over Rs 100 crore domestically at the end of Week 1 in theatres, trade figures show.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has collected over Rs 135.45 crore gross globally so far and is expected to surpass the lifetime earnings of Kumar’s recent films Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2.

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According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.15 crore nett in India on Thursday (Day 7), taking its total domestic collection to Rs 84.05 crore nett. The India gross collection stands at Rs 100 crore, while overseas earnings are at Rs 35.50 crore gross.

The film opened with Rs 12.25 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 19 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 23 crore nett on Day 3. It then saw a drop, collecting Rs 6.75 crore nett on its first Monday (Day 4), followed by Rs 7.65 crore nett on Day 5, and Rs 6.15 crore nett on Day 6.

Bhooth Bangla features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta and Rajesh Sharma. The film also marks veteran actor Asrani’s final screen appearance.

The project reunites Kumar with director Priyadarshan after a gap of 16 years. Their previous collaboration was Khatta Meetha (2010).

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has wrapped its fifth week in theatres with a record-breaking Rs 19.42 crore nett haul. The domestic collection of the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller stands at Rs 1,112.54 crore nett. The worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,766 crore, as per Sacnilk.