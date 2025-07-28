Anurag Basu's 'Metro…In Dino' crosses Rs 50-crore mark at domestic box office

Anurag Basu's directorial "Metro…In Dino" has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore with its domestic box office collection, the makers said on Monday.

Featuring a star-studded cast comprising Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta, the music romance drama released in theatres worldwide on July 4.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd.

Production banner shared the box office collection on its official Instagram handle. The film has earned Rs 55.16 crore nett at the domestic box office. "55.16 crore in 24 days," the text over the poster read.

"'Metro...In Dino' is riding high on your hearts. Book your tickets now. Link in bio," read the caption.

The film follows the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting.

It is a spiritual sequel to Basu's film "Life in a… Metro". It was released in 2007, starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiney Ahuja and Shiney Ahuja. Sharma is the only actor who featured in both films.

