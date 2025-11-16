MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kim Ji-yoon, sister of Blackpink member Jisoo, makes her TV debut

Born in 1990, Ji-yoon is a social media influencer, former flight attendant and mother of two sons

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.11.25, 03:41 PM
Jisoo and her sister Kim Ji-yoon

Jisoo and her sister Kim Ji-yoon Instagram

South Korean internet personality Kim Ji-yoon, who is also the sister of Blackpink member Jisoo, has recently made her television debut by joining the ENA survival show Super Seller: Incentive Game.

Forty sellers from diverse backgrounds and experience levels compete in a survival show where sales alone decide the winner, eliminating the need for judges or additional criteria.

Ji-yoon joined the show, which premiered on 14 November, as one of the sellers.

The lineup also includes Home Shopping Queen Sra Sim, mobile commerce icon Seo Kyung Hwan, TV host Lee Chang Woo, YouTuber Malwang, engineering graduate Kim Ddolddol, fashion YouTuber KangtheStylist, magician Choi Hyun Woo, and Jang Won Young lookalike influencer Jihani.

Ji-yoon shared a short clip from the first episode of the reality show on Instagram, featuring her joining the other cast.

“The first episode of Super Seller finally aired yesterday. Did you enjoy watching it? Even on a rewatch, the lineup of 40 incredible super sellers is truly impressive. Watching the first episode brought back all the feelings from that moment, and I found myself getting nervous all over again. She may look innocent, but in the midst of this survival-style competition, it is my first challenge as a seller,” Ji-yoon wrote alongside the video.

“Kim Ji-yoon, born in 1990, is a former flight attendant and mother of two sons. She is also an influencer and freelance model. “Ji-yoon creates lifestyle content on YouTube, sharing travel adventures, makeup tutorials, and Q&As.

Besides being a mother of two, Ji-yoon works as an influencer and freelance model, showcasing her style at high-end fashion events for brands.

