Meet Haridwar Blinkit boy Priyanka Chopra follows on Instagram — his GRWM content is lit

A Blinkit delivery boy from Haridwar has found a fan in Indian-origin LA-based actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka, who follows about 585 people on Instagram, is one of the sixty-thousand-odd followers Benjamin Ryan Gautam has on the platform.

Benjamin’s hilarious take on the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend in his Instagram reels has become an internet sensation. He quickly caught the attention of netizens after recording his pre-work routine with his effortless charisma, fake American accent and confident approach.

Taking a jibe at his daily work routine, Benjamin humorously refers to his GRWM sessions as “dihadi time” — a colloquial Hindi phrase for daily wages earned by labourers.

His contagious energy, sassy attitude and dramatic gestures before he steps out of his house for his daily work thoroughly amuses his audience.

With a steel glass in his hand, Benjamin kicks off one of his videos, rolling his eyes before dramatically saying, “It’s dihadi time.”

Benjamin snaps his fingers and applies moisturiser on his face and hands to keep his skin “hydrated” — a regular habit that he has inculcated over the years.

Next, he puts on his yellow Blinkit uniform, but instead of the seamless transformation seen in videos by other influencers, Benjamin takes a pause, gives a deadpan expression, before manually changing his clothes.

Flaunting his sharp jawline in a humorous manner and applying moisturiser on his hands, he checks off his routine. But not before a swipe of lip balm, because who doesn’t want glossy lips?

“Spreading Joy and Good Vibes,” reads Benjamin’s Instagram bio where he introduces himself as a dancer chasing dreams. The delivery agent doesn’t miss a chance to make the most out of his day. “New chapter, new me,” he writes in his bio.

From train stations to college and parks, there’s not a single place — private and public — that Benjamin hasn’t got ready for work at.

As trains come and go, Benjamin keeps his phone on a washbasin stand and preps himself for the day. Skincare routine is a must for him, and he doesn’t let it slide even when he’s in a public place. “Skincare king,” wrote an Instagram user in the comments section, hyping him up. “This diva never misses,” another fan shared.

Even though he makes his delivery boy routine his entire persona on social media, it is actually not his full-time job. As it turns out, Benjamin is a college student who moonlights as a Blinkit guy. Right after his college ends after long lectures and “zero motivation”, he sheds his student uniform to don the yellow jacket for another day of hustle.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted Priyanka following Benjamin on Instagram. “Even Priyanka Chopra Follows Him For The Accent,” they wrote. “Guy's Priyanka Chopra is following this guy. Howw...??” another Instagram user asked.

Not just delivery outings, Benjamin also delights viewers with his GRWM sessions for family gatherings, religious events and night outs with his best friend.

A true diva, as called by his followers on social media, Benjamin gave a spin to his morning routines with a video on this year’s Pride Parade. “Let’s go bold this time,” he says, before letting everyone know that he celebrates Pride Month for his friend who is gay.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her Prime Video film Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka plays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who embarks on a mission to protect the US President (Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Elba) while uncovering a global conspiracy in the action-thriller. The film hit the streamer on July 2.