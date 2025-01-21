MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Meet Sasha Bhasin, Anna Cathcart’s love interest Praveena in ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2

The 27-year-old Bhasin plays a queer Indian student in the hugely popular Netflix YA series

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 21.01.25, 11:37 AM

As fans eagerly wait for a third season of XO, Kitty, a breakout star from Season 2 is generating a lot of buzz. Sasha Bhasin, who plays Praveena — Kitty Song Covey’s (Anna Cathcart) love interest in the latest instalment of the Netflix YA series — has captivated audiences with her turn as a queer Indian student at the Korean International School of Seoul. 

In an interview with American magazine Teen Vogue, Bhasin, 27, said she grew up in Florida and her acting journey began when she stumbled upon Disney Channel’s open casting call in Virginia.  She was all of 11 and the audition did not go as planned as she ‘froze’ when it was her turn. 

Bhasin discovered her passion for acting when she joined the New York University to study Politics.  

Her first successful audition was for a Tarte commercial. Bhasin also played the role of Tina Baxter in Damian Harris’s 2023 film Brave the Dark.  

In her interview with Teen Vogue, Bhasin recalled meeting XO, Kitty casting director David Rapaport and showrunner Jessica O'Toole on a Zoom call to recreate a scene from To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the film series which inspired the show. Soon, she was reading with Cathcart over Zoom. Two weeks later, Bhasin was on a plane to Seoul with Joshua Lee, who plays Jin in XO, Kitty Season 2. 

XO, Kitty Season 2, which dropped on Netflix this January, ends with Bhasin’s Praveena drifting away from Cathcart’s Kitty.  

A quick scroll through Bhasin’s Instagram account reveals her love of makeup and styling.

Bhasin is also fond of travelling and often shares photos from her trips to the mountains or the ocean.  

