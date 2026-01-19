Meet actress Divya Ganesan, wildcard entrant who lifted ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 9 trophy

Actress Divya Ganesan emerged as the winner of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 on Sunday, beating her fellow finalists Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair.

Divya entered the show as a wildcard contestant. But, she steadily won over the audiences as the season progressed, finally taking home the coveted trophy, a whopping Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a Maruti Suzuki car.

She has become the second wildcard contestant to have won the show after Archana Ravichandran from Season 7.

Here’ s a look at Divya’s life before she entered the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show, which premiered on Vijay Television and JioHotstar in October last year.

Born on September 12, 1994 in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, Divya Ganesan is 31 years old.

Divya made her television debut in 2015 with the serial Keladi Kanmani and went on to feature in several popular Tamil shows, including Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Lakshmi Vandhachu, Sumangali, Baakiyalakshmi and Chellamma.

In 2019, the actress made Telugu television debut with the serial Bhagyarekha.

Divya gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Jenny in the Tamil television series Baakiyalakshmi.

In 2017, Divya announced engagement to actor-producer RK Suresh. But, the couple soon called off their engagement.

On Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, the actress revealed that she has a boyfriend outside the house, but did not reveal further details.