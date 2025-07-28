Meet Medha Rana, the actress set to play Varun Dhawan’s romantic interest in ‘Border 2’

Actress Medha Rana is set to make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Singh’s upcoming war drama Border 2 as the romantic interest of actor Varun Dhawan, the filmmakers announced on Monday.

“Every story finds its people. We’re happy to welcome #MedhaRana to the #Border2 family as the female lead opposite #VarunDhawan. Get ready for a monumental saga of courage and patriotism, as Border 2 arrives in cinemas on January 23, 2026,” music label T-series wrote on Instagram.

Medha, known for her roles in London Files, Friday Night Plan, Dancing on the Grave, and Ishq In The Air, comes from an Army family. Born in Bengaluru and raised in Gurgaon, she started her career as a model at age 16, then appeared in several music videos and ad campaigns for brands such as TRESemmé, Cadbury, and Lenskart.

Regarding the casting of Medha, producer Bhushan Kumar shared they were looking for someone who could “naturally embody the dialect, spirit, and essence of the region.”

Border 2, also starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles, is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama. The original film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala.

Sunny will reprise his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the upcoming sequel, set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.