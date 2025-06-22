Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson's upcoming Apple TV+ show gets temporarily halted

The production on the upcoming comedy series from Apple TV+, featuring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, has been paused.

The series, tentatively titled "Brothers", is loosely based on the friendship between McConaughey and Harrelson, who also serve as executive producers on the project.

The shoot of the eight episodes out of 10 has been completed, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The temporary halt on production happened after David West Read, who was serving as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer, decided to exit the project, citing creative differences as the reason.

Currently, Lee Eisenberg is in talks to take over as the showrunner of the final episodes and will also oversee the reshoot of the series.

Eisenberg has previously collaborated with Apple on shows such as “Lessons in Chemistry” starring Brie Larson and “WeCrashed” featuring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

He has also worked on the anthology series "Little America" (2020).

Other actors in the series include the names of Holland Taylor, Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Oona Yaffe, Highdee Kuan, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, and Noah Carganilla.

