Matt Murdock disappears, Jessica Jones returns in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 trailer

Marvel Television has released the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, teasing the return of familiar faces from Marvel’s street-level universe.

The trailer opens with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) facing an unexpected threat that disrupts his heightened senses, leaving him disoriented and ultimately knocked unconscious. He is subsequently kidnapped. While the identity of his captors remains unclear, suspicion naturally falls on Wilson Fisk and his operatives.

Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), now publicly serving as New York City’s mayor, appears to be embracing his darker instincts once again. Despite maintaining a public image as a leader acting in the city’s interest, the trailer depicts Fisk aggressively targeting Daredevil, positioning the masked vigilante as the city’s most wanted enemy.

One of the trailer’s biggest revelations is the return of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). The character, last seen during Marvel’s Netflix era, is shown stepping in to help a badly injured Matt escape captivity and confront his attackers. Her appearance marks a significant crossover moment for Marvel Television and signals a broader convergence of characters from the Defenders corner of the Marvel universe.

Also featured briefly is Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard). The character has roots in Marvel Comics and is connected to the Roxxon Corporation, a powerful and often controversial entity within the Marvel mythos, hinting at larger corporate and political forces at play this season.

According to the official season synopsis, Season 2 follows Mayor Fisk as he “crushes New York City underfoot” while hunting Daredevil. Operating from the shadows, Matt Murdock attempts to dismantle Fisk’s corrupt empire and reclaim his city.

Daredevil: Born Again is created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman. The series also stars Deborah Ann Woll, Ayelet Zurer, Wilson Bethel and Margarita Levieva.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 24.