‘Masaba Masaba’ director Sonam Nair’s comedy series ‘Dupahiya’ to stream on Prime Video

Prime Video has dropped the teaser for its upcoming comedy series Dupahiya, helmed by Masaba Masaba director Sonam Nair.

Starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, the show will explore the theft of a bike in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, where no crime has been committed in the last 25 years.

“BREAKING NEWS: India’s only crime-free village reports its first ever crime. Kaun le gaya iss saiyyan ka dupahiya? Jaante hai, saath mein #DupahiyaOnPrime, New Series, 7 March 2025,” wrote the streaming platform on Monday alongside the teaser on X.

The story revolves around the theft of a prized bike gifted by a girl’s (Shivani Raghuvanshi) parents to their would-be son-in-law in a fictional village. While the bride dreams of marrying a city boy, the groom insists on receiving a bike as part of the wedding arrangement. But when the bike is stolen just before the ceremony, chaos ensues, shaking up the village’s long-standing peace.

Also starring Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava and Yashpal Sharma in key roles, Dupahiya is set to stream on Prime Video from March 7.

Nair is known for directing the Netflix show Masaba Masaba (2020) and the short film Khujli (2017).