MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

‘Masaba Masaba’ director Sonam Nair’s comedy series ‘Dupahiya’ to stream on Prime Video

The upcoming show, starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, and Sparsh Shrivastava, is set to hit the streamer in March

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.02.25, 12:43 PM
A poster of ‘Dupahiya’

A poster of ‘Dupahiya’ Prime Video

Prime Video has dropped the teaser for its upcoming comedy series Dupahiya, helmed by Masaba Masaba director Sonam Nair.

Starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, the show will explore the theft of a bike in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, where no crime has been committed in the last 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BREAKING NEWS: India’s only crime-free village reports its first ever crime. Kaun le gaya iss saiyyan ka dupahiya? Jaante hai, saath mein #DupahiyaOnPrime, New Series, 7 March 2025,” wrote the streaming platform on Monday alongside the teaser on X.

The story revolves around the theft of a prized bike gifted by a girl’s (Shivani Raghuvanshi) parents to their would-be son-in-law in a fictional village. While the bride dreams of marrying a city boy, the groom insists on receiving a bike as part of the wedding arrangement. But when the bike is stolen just before the ceremony, chaos ensues, shaking up the village’s long-standing peace.

Also starring Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava and Yashpal Sharma in key roles, Dupahiya is set to stream on Prime Video from March 7.

Nair is known for directing the Netflix show Masaba Masaba (2020) and the short film Khujli (2017).

RELATED TOPICS

Dupahiya Prime Video Gajraj Rao Sparsh Srivastav
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Donald Trump targets research funding, scientists share grief and resolve to fight

At a conference in Boston, the nation’s scientists commiserated and strategized as funding cuts and federal layoffs throw their world into turmoil
Britain's Prime Minster Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to go to the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Ready to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting UK troops on ground

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT