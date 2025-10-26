Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four: The First Steps’ to stream on JioHotstar in November

Marvel’s Fantastic Four: The First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 5, the streamer announced on Sunday.

The superhero movie will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

“Catch Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu from November 5,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Set in a retro-futuristic version of the Earth, the film introduces us to Marvel’s first family — consisting of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

The film centres around the planet-eating entity Galactus, who arrives on Earth to consume the planet. The supervillain is aided by the Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four characters were created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in the 1961 comic Fantastic Four No. 1.

Directed by WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman from a script by Josh Friedman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a box office haul of USD 521.8 million globally.