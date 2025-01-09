‘Zenshu’ Ep 1: An anime on the hard truths of making anime, streaming on Crunchyroll

The Japanese word ‘zenshu’ means ‘complete works’, perfectly capturing the essence of protagonist Natsuko Hirose’s relentless pursuit of artistic satisfaction in MAPPA’s latest anime series, Zenshu, streaming on Crunchyroll. Revolving around an acclaimed animation director who dies of exhaustion, this is ultimately a story about the gritty reality of making anime in Japan’s highly competitive animation industry.

An anime about the reality of making anime

At the outset, we are introduced to Natsuko, a talented, popular and overworked animator who’s struggling with a romantic comedy project as she has never been in love.

Natsuko has set very high standards since her successful directorial debut and pushes herself to create something that would be on a par. On one such stressful day, she chokes on a clam and dies, only to wake up in the world of her favourite childhood anime movie A Tale of Perishing. This marks the start of an Isekai adventure, a popular anime genre where characters are transported to a different world often following their death.

Importance of a work-life balance

Zenshu stresses on the importance of striking a work-life balance in any profession, and shows how failing to do it can lead to burnout, conflicts and strained relationships. While it doesn’t offer anything new in terms of Isekai tropes, the series gives a reality check on how modern society normalises overworking and unrealistic personal goals.

Natsuko was so consumed with work that it didn’t leave her with any room for a personal life. She would isolate herself in her studio, where she would slog day and night at the cost of her health. Being a perfectionist, she even refuses to let her assistant handle changes to a script, choosing to take on the extra work despite being overwhelmed.

Your work doesn’t define who you are

Upon waking up in the magical world of A Tale of Perishing — her favourite anime filled with sword-wielding warriors, elves and monsters — Natsuko is in for a shock. She is attacked by a monster but is saved by the hero, Luke Braveheart. As they are joined by other characters from the anime, Natsuko introduces herself as the director of her hit masterpiece, only to be ignored.

In this new world, Natsuko is a nobody. Even as she uses her animation skills to fight monsters and alter the course of the anime’s story, she has to start from scratch and first rediscover her love for animation. This forms one of the underlying themes of the show — your work, no matter how celebrated, doesn’t define who you are as a person.