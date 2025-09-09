‘Dark day for Nepal’: Manisha Koirala condemns police action against protesting youths

Actress Manisha Koirala has condemned the police action against protesting youths in Nepal, calling September 8 a “dark day” in the country’s history.

Her statement comes in the wake of the administration’s stern measures against youths protesting government ban on social media. At least 19 people died and over 300 others sustained injuries during the clash between protestors and security personnel in Nepal Monday.

Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to stop protesters trying to enter the Parliament.

Sharing a photo of a white shoe stained with blood on Instagram, Manisha wrote, “Today is a dark day for Nepal — when the people’s voice, their outrage against corruption, and their demand for justice were answered with bullets.”

Thousands of young Nepali people, many in their 20s or even younger, got together to protest in the capital Kathmandu and other cities in the Himalayan country on Monday. Many of the protesters were students and joined the demonstrations in their school or college uniforms. The organisers called the protests “demonstrations by Gen Z”, as per a report by Reuters.

Protestors in Katmandu broke through a barricade to storm the parliament complex and set an ambulance on fire.

Last week, Nepal blocked 26 social media platforms after they failed to meet new registration rules aimed at stopping misuse. The government said fake accounts were being used to spread hate, fake news, and fraud.

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority was ordered to deactivate unregistered platforms, with access to be restored upon compliance. Reported blocked apps include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, Pinterest, X, and Tencent apps.

However, on Tuesday, the Nepal government lifted the ban on social media after the protests claimed 19 lives.