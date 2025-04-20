Malti Marie celebrates ‘magical’ Easter with Kevin Jonas’s family, Priyanka Chopra shares pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, enjoyed a ‘magical’ Easter alongside her aunt Danielle Jonas, uncle Kevin Jonas and cousins Valentina and Alena. The actress shared a glimpse of her daughter on Instagram during their Easter egg hunt.

On Saturday, Priyanka posted a picture of her daughter and Danielle, as the two appeared to be engaged in their Easter celebrations. Both Malti and Danielle looked adorable in their all-white ensemble. Danielle Jonas is the wife of American musician-actor Kevin Jonas.

“Thank you, Aunty D, Uncle Kevi, Alena and Valentina for a magical Easter egg hunt,” Priyanka wrote alongside the picture posted on Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers.

Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also, the actress is also rumoured to be part of S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29, an action-adventure film that also stars Mahesh Babu.

The actress is also speculated to be joining the cast of Krrish 4, which will mark the directorial debut of Hrithik. Recently, Hrithik Roshan met Priyanka and Nick Jonas in the US, a day after videos of the Krrish actor talking about the meet-up at an event in New Jersey went viral.

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan confirmed on a podcast that Krrish 4 is in development. The previous three installments — Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013).