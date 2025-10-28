Mallika Sherawat meets ‘Parasite’ helmer Bong Joon-ho in California, calls him ‘maestro director’

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat met Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho in Beverly Hills, California, she shared pictures on Monday, calling him a “maestro director”.

In the picture, Mallika was all smiles as she posed for the lens alongside the South Korean director, who made history at the 2020 Oscars for his film Parasite.

“Had such a great time chatting with the Oscar winner , the maestro director Bong joon ho. His films have always stirred something deep within me, from the raw intensity of SnowPiercer to the layered brilliance of Parasite. Truly inspired,” the 49-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

Bong Joon-ho bagged four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director for Parasite at the Oscars ceremony back in 2020.

Fans lauded the actress for her endeavours abroad. One of them playfully commented, “One of the sexiest people in the world meets Mallika Sherawat.”

Mallika was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao.

Bong Joon-ho, on the other hand, last directed Mickey 17, a science fiction black comedy starring Robert Pattinson.