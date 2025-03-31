Malaika Arora’s photo with cricketer Kumar Sangakkara at CSK-RR match sparks buzz

Pictures of actress-model Malaika Arora and former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara watching Sunday’s IPL match in Guwahati alongside each other has sparked buzz on social media.

On Sunday, Malaika was spotted in a Rajasthan Royals jersey while watching the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals alongside Sangakkara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar Sangakkara, who was the head coach of Rajasthan Royals for multiple seasons, has transitioned into the role of director of cricket for the team. Prior to IPL 2025, Rahul Dravid took over as head coach. Sangakkara, had a notable IPL career, playing for Punjab Kings, Deccan Chargers, and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Fans seized the opportunity to flood social media with pictures and videos of the two, with some wondering if Malaika had a connection with the team, while others simply intrigued by the unexpected pairing.

Sharing a picture of Malaika and Sangakkara on X, one social media user wrote, “Malaika Arora and Kumar Sangakkara together in Guwahati supporting Rajasthan Royals.”

Another social media user wrote, “Malaika Arora sitting with Kumar Sangakkara. Something cooking? I see no relation between her and RR.”

“Malaika Arora is dating Sangakkara? now that's a leap,” reads another post on X.

Some social media users poked fun at Malaika’s presence at the stadium, with one X user jokingly asking if she is the fashion coach of the Rajasthan Royals. “Malaika Arora sitting in the RR dugout, is she their fashion coach,” reads the post.

Another social media user wrote, “Rajasthan Royals needed Malaika Arora to win their first match in IPL 2025.”

Earlier, Malaika was reportedly in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor since her separation from her former husband Arbaaz Khan. However, there have been rumours that the duo have amicably parted ways. Both Arjun and Malaika, however, have kept mum about the reported breakup.

At the promotional event of Arjun Kapoor’s latest film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, the actor confirmed that he is single. Addressing questions about his wedding plans, Arjun said, “When it happens, I will let everyone know. I think I have allowed enough chatter about my personal life. When the time is right, I won’t hesitate.”

Malaika, 51, was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. They have a son, Arhaan Khan, who was born in 2002.