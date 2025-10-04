In pictures: Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Shanaya Kapoor attend Anushla Kapoor’s Gor Dhana ceremony

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor got engaged to writer Rohan Thakkar recently in an intimate ceremony. The event, called Gor Dhana in Gujarati, was attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Here’s a look.

1 7 Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Anshula looked radiant in a purple embellished lehenga. Her outfit was complemented by Rohan’s navy blue ethnic kurta set.

2 7 Instagram

The Gor Dhana ceremony was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

3 7 Instagram

While Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a pale green, semi-sheer sari with intricate embellishments along the borders, Janhvi looked spectacular in a butter yellow lehenga worn along with a stone studded necklace.

4 7 Instagram

Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor was seen blessing his sister and brother-in-law at the event. The actor looked dapper in an indigo kurta suit.

5 7 Instagram

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress Shanaya Kapoor attended the engagement ceremony of her cousin Anshula along with mother Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya looked radiant in a red ethnic suit featuring embroidered kurta and palazzo.

6 7 Instagram

Actress Sonam Kapoor made a head-turning appearance at her sister’s Gor Dhana ceremony in a custom Indo-western ensemble designed by Siddhartha Bansal. The outfit featured an ochre yellow tailored blazer paired with a voluminous skirt.

7 7 Instagram

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anshula wrote, “02/10/2025 This wasn't just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been ‘Always and Forever’ - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like this.”